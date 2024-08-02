K. Michelle Signs With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville To Release Upcoming Country Album

It’s no secret that K. Michelle has wanted to release a country album for many years now.

She will finally get that opportunity, as she’s signed with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville to release this upcoming project. She shares:

“I have been ready. I am grateful for this moment. Rebels and Real Outlawz, it’s time! I am excited and want to thank my BMG Team. I am happy to finally sing the music I grew up on. I am a country girl at heart and can’t wait to share my country music with you.”

A full-circle moment, K. Michelle was featured on the acclaimed A Tribute To The Judds in 2023, singing “Love Can Build A Bridge” alongside Jelly Roll and Fisk Jubilee Singers, and performing the song live at “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” that aired live on ABC. In June, she returned to Nashville’s acclaimed CMA Fest for the second time, performing on not only the Chevy Vibes Stage but also making her Nissan Stadium debut.

Ready to kick start this next chapter, K. Michelle is actively writing and recording on her highly anticipated debut country album and finalizing its accompanying tour.