Keke Palmer Releases New Single “S.O.B.” featuring Divagurl

Global icon Keke Palmer has just released her new single “S.O.B.” (Stand on Business) featuring emerging group Divagurl.

The 90’s throwback song releases via the Big Bosses Entertainment partnership with the SRG-ILS Group (Virgin Music Group/UMG).

“S.O.B.” (Stand on Business) was produced by Kenneth “KP” Paige and written by Kenneth Dickerson Taylor, Jr., Lauren Palmer, Nathalia Marshall, Marcus Lomax and Corey Cooper. Keke adds:

“I heard a few songs from the DivaGurl album and I fell in love. I was so impressed that I asked them to open for me on tour and we even documented it for my network KeyTV. These girls are stunning, their individual style is incredible, and they bring that nostalgic girl group energy that the industry has been missing,” she adds.

DivaGurl, a rising R&B group, is bringing the nostalgia of the 90’s back to the music scene with “Diva Domination” in full force. Comprised of lead singer Keyana, Monét, Sade and Lashae, the group has been captivating audiences with their energetic performances during their Pride Month tour across various cities. Their shared passion for music and dance is the driving force behind their emergence as a powerful new force industry, promising to fill the void of the 90’s sound that fans have been missing.

The music video for “S.O.B.” (Stand on Business) has also released along with the single.