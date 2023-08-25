Keke Wyatt Returns With New Single “Water Into Wine” + Announces New Album

Veteran R&B star Keke Wyatt returns with her brand new single called “Water Into Wine”.

She has also announced that she has signed with Shanachie Entertainment to record and release her first album in six years. She adds:

“I really feel good about signing with Shanachie! I’m excited and finally ready. I feel like this time we will create magic together and make HISTORY!”

Shanachie General Manager Randall Grass notes:

“At a time when great singers are in short supply, Keke Wyatt continually displays what real singing is all about. Her range, power and intensely felt vocals connect with her audiences on the deepest level. We loved working with her before and are very excited to work with her now to make an epic new album.”

Keke was on Shanachie early in her career where she released the albums “Who Knew?” and “Unbelievable”.

This October WE tv and ALLBLK will unveil Keke Wyatt’s World, Keke’s new reality TV show. Amid a busy career and schedule, Keke still manages to be a devoted and loving mother to eleven children.

Keke promises the wait for her new album will be worth it: