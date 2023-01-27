Keke Wyatt Signs with Shanachie Entertainment To Release Upcoming Album

Veteran singer/songwriter Keke Wyatt has just announced that she’s signed with record label Shanachie Entertainment to release a new album, her first in six years.

She shares about the signing:

“I really feel good about signing with Shanachie! I’m excited and finally ready. I feel like this time we will create magic together and make HISTORY!”

Shanachie General Manager Randall also adds:

“At a time when great singers are in short supply, Keke continually displays what real singing is all about. Her range, power and intensely felt vocals connect with her audiences on the deepest level. We loved working with her before and are very excited to work with her now to make an epic new album.”

Most recently, Keke appeared in the 2021 BET+ original movie Favorite Son and she also had a role as a minister’s wife in the TV show Saints & Sinners. Amid a busy career and schedule, Keke still manages to be a devoted and loving mother to eleven children.

Her most recent release was the project “Keke Covers” in 2017. She also adds about the upcoming project: