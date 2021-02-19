Kelly Price Signs With Motown Gospel, Announces New Album “Grace”

We’ve just received the exciting announcement that legendary singer Kelly Price has signed to Motown Gospel to release her upcoming album. The forthcoming Gospel album is called “Grace” and will release on April 2nd, 2021 in a partnership with SANG GIRL! Inc.

You can check out the lyric video for the album’s title track below.

The upcoming album arrives nearly fifteen years after Price’s first Gospel album “This Is Who I Am”. That album landed at #1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums Chart.

Price adds about the upcoming album:

“Whatever side of me that people have loved through the years, be it R&B or gospel, they are going to get all of that on this album. I let my team know that I needed to get back to work to finish this project and get my message out. I couldn’t imagine going through 2020 without having a foundation of faith and a strong belief in God.”

Kelly Price is returning to music following a tough 2020 when she lost both her grandfather and mother. “Grace” is a story of joy, pain, love and loss, and one of her most inspirational projects to date.