Kelly Rowland Set To Star In & Executive Produce In Fourth Installment Of Her Holiday Movie Franchise

It has just been announced that Lifetime is in development with the fourth installment of the Merry Liddle Christmas movies franchise, Merry Liddle Christmas Vacation.

Kelly Rowland will once again executive produce and star as Jacquie, who gave birth to twins in 2021’s Merry Liddle Christmas Baby. This new Liddle movie will follow the family as they head on a family vacation for the holidays. Production is set to begin later this year. She adds:

“The Liddle Christmas story has literally become a big part of my own family’s Christmas. I love sitting with my family and friends to watch the films, and I am always happy to get back on set with these amazing actors who have become family. To wear two hats as executive producer and actress is always challenging and exciting. I cannot wait for everyone to see the next beautiful adventure.”

Merry Liddle Christmas Vacation is produced by MarVista Entertainment for Lifetime. Kelly Rowland, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew and Loretha Jones will serve as executive producers.