Kenya Vaun Releases New EP “The Honeymoon Phase” (Stream)

Emerging Philadelphia based R&B songstress Kenya Vaun has just unveiled her new EP “The Honeymoon Phase” via 300 Entertainment.

Along with the release of the project, she also gives us the cinematic Philly based music video for the single “Yesterday.”

“The Honeymoon Phase” includes 13 tracks that showcase the cycles of both life and love.

As a special treat, the legendary Musiq Soulchild joins her on a Remix of her fan favorite song “Summer.” Kenya adds about the project:

“This EP is my own perception of The Honeymoon Phase. Throughout the EP, I cover the bases of self-love, the beginning phase of starting to like someone, the good and the bad of being with someone, and even falling out with someone. I wanted to highlight all parts of what comes with The Honeymoon Phase and the different types of love that exist.”

Check out Kenya Vaun and The Honeymoon Phase now!