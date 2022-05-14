Kenyon Dixon Releases New Album “Closer” (Stream)

R&B artist Kenyon Dixon has released his new album “Closer”. The singer has been making some serious noise with his music including his most recent single “Love On Replay” with Tiffany Gouché. Kenyon also made a point that the new album “Closer” will bring back some elements of R&B that we’ve been missing.

Kenyon Dixon, who is most known for his work with R&B star Tyrese, has been putting in some serious work recently. He released the “Expectations” album last year and also toured with Ledisi on her ‘Wild Card’ tour.