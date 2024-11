Kenyon Dixon has had a great run over the last years establishing himself as one of the faces of independent male R&B artists. His most recent release “The R&B You Love: For the ’99 and the 2000s” was another winner for him as it brought diehard R&B fans back to the golden years of R&B but with his twist on it. We talked to Kenyon about the creation of the EP, his collaboration with RL from Next and his experience touring with PJ Morton.