Kerry “Krucial” Brothers & Krucial Noise Present: Aziza Love – “God Enough” (Mixtape)

Producer Kerry “Krucial” Brothers links up with singer/songwriter Aziza Love and presents the new mixtape called “God Enough”.

The project spans 9 tracks and is really something unique and special. Aziza shares some very creative renditions of timeless hits like Jill Scott’s “A Long Walk”, Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall”, Alicia Keys’ “Unthinkable (I’m Ready)” and Erykah Badu’s “Didn’t Cha Know”. These are included alongside some original songs that give you the full scope of her artistry.

Kerry “Krucial” Brothers has been giving us quality music for decades now, and the production he created for this project is no expection.