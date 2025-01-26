Kevin Ross Releases New Single “Love In The Middle” (Written & Produced by Louis York)

R&B star Kevin Ross kicks off his new year with the release of the new single “Love In The Middle”. The song was written and produced by the duo of Claude Kelly & Chuck Harmony (aka Louis York).

Ross has also announced his upcoming project “Love Uptempo” which is set to release on March 14th, 2025 via his label, Art Society Music Group (ASMG)/Empire. The new single “Love In The Middle” will be included on the project.

The new song is a feel-good anthem that captures the push and pull of modern love. With its infectious beat, soulful melody, and Ross’ signature vocals, the track finds balance in the ups and downs of relationships. Louis York add about the song:

“It’s crazy how easy it was to work with Kevin in the studio. The chemistry was just there immediately. He knows what he’s doing, he knows his voice, he knows R&B music in a real way. “Love In The Middle” is the magic you get when three friends lock-in to make a timeless love song that the people can still dance and sing along to forever. ” -Claude Kelly

“It’s always a pleasure when the artist knows who they are and what direction they want to go in musically. Kevin knew exactly where he wanted to go so we explored and created something unforgettable. Love In The Middle is a special one.”- Chuck Harmony

Ross also adds about the upcoming “Love Uptempo” project:

“Time is the most valuable thing we have. It’s about time we kill, time we regret, time well spent, and time we forget. Life has its own rhythm, its own tempo, and this project is all about the pace we’re living at.”

This will be the first project from Kevin Ross since he released “Midnight Microdose, Vol. 2” in 2023.