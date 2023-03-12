Keyshia Cole Set to Executive Produce and Play Herself in Upcoming Biopic

R&B star Keyshia Cole is set to executive produce and make her acting debut, playing herself, in a new biopic.

Keyshia Cole: This is My Story will follow Keyshia through her early days in Oakland honing her musical talents to her rise to a multi-platinum selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship with her mother Frankie Lons.

The biopic is set to air on Saturday, June 24th on Lifetime. Keyshia Cole: This is My Story is directed by D’Angela Proctor and Manu Boyer and features a new song she recorded titled “Forever is a Thing”.

Ron Fair, Keyshia Cole’s long-standing A&R and music collaborator supervised the music and Grammy Award winner Warryn Campbell composed the original score. Cole adds:

“This is a story of a daughter’s love for her mother and although my heart remains broken from her untimely passing I am honored to be sharing it with the world. Playing the role of myself was a unique opportunity to re-live special moments in my life that also gave me the chance to process her loss in ways I did not expect. I miss her every day and even though she is not here, her presence was felt throughout this film. Mom, I love you.”

Keyshia Cole: This is My Story is a story of childhood trauma, tragedy, complexity of love and overcoming obstacles to become the best version of oneself. The movie is dedicated in honor and memory of Frankie.