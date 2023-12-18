Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim & K. Michelle To Perform On The “Love Hard” Tour in 2024

R&B stars Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim & K. Michelle are coming together for the epic “Love Hard” tour in 2024.
This groundbreaking tour is proudly presented in partnership with the esteemed Black Promoters Collective. Cole adds:
“I am beyond excited to announce ‘The Love Hard Tour,’ and to be collaborating with the Black Promoter’s Collective. This tour is a true labor of love and I’m looking forward to connecting with my fans, sharing new memories and healing through music.”
The tour will kick off in February 2024 and hit over 20 major cities including Brooklyn, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in April. Check out the full itinerary below.
Tickets are on sale now.
“Love Hard” Tour Dates:
Thursday, February 22 Macon, GA Macon Coliseum
Friday, February 23 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Saturday, February 24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Sunday, February 25 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena*
Thursday, February 29 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena
Friday, March 1 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
Saturday, March 2 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Sunday, March 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Thursday, March 7 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena
Friday, March 8 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Sunday, March 10 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Thursday, March 14 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Arena
Friday, March 15 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena*
Saturday, March 16 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
Sunday, March 17 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center
Friday, March 22 Houston, TX Toyota Center*
Saturday, March 23 Forth Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Sunday, March 24 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena
Thursday, March 28 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Friday, March 29 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Saturday, March 30 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater
Friday, April 12 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Saturday, April 13 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC
Sunday, April 14 Southaven, MS Landers Center
*Without K. Michelle