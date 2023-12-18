Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim & K. Michelle To Perform On The “Love Hard” Tour in 2024

R&B stars Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim & K. Michelle are coming together for the epic “Love Hard” tour in 2024.

This groundbreaking tour is proudly presented in partnership with the esteemed Black Promoters Collective. Cole adds:

“I am beyond excited to announce ‘The Love Hard Tour,’ and to be collaborating with the Black Promoter’s Collective. This tour is a true labor of love and I’m looking forward to connecting with my fans, sharing new memories and healing through music.”

The tour will kick off in February 2024 and hit over 20 major cities including Brooklyn, Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up in April. Check out the full itinerary below.

Tickets are on sale now.

“Love Hard” Tour Dates:

Thursday, February 22 Macon, GA Macon Coliseum

Friday, February 23 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Saturday, February 24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sunday, February 25 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena*

Thursday, February 29 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

Friday, March 1 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

Saturday, March 2 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Sunday, March 3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, March 7 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena

Friday, March 8 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sunday, March 10 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Thursday, March 14 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Arena

Friday, March 15 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena*

Saturday, March 16 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, March 17 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

Friday, March 22 Houston, TX Toyota Center*

Saturday, March 23 Forth Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Sunday, March 24 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena

Thursday, March 28 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Friday, March 29 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Saturday, March 30 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater

Friday, April 12 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Saturday, April 13 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sunday, April 14 Southaven, MS Landers Center

*Without K. Michelle