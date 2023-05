R&B sensation Kiana Lede returns with the brand new single called “Deeper”.

The track’s silky guitar melody wraps around an understated beat. Meanwhile, her sensual delivery echoes by turning up the heat, culminating to a climactic chorus.

The new song follows in the footsteps of previously released single “Jealous” featuring Ella Mai which arrived last month.

Stay tuned for a whole lot more from Kiana Ledé in 2023.