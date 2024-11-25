Kim Johnson Talks JS History, Touring with Usher, Working With The Isley Brothers (Exclusive Interview)

YouKnowIGotSoul had a chance to talk to Kim Johnson from the R&B duo Kim & Kandy aka JS. In our interview with Kim, we talk about the history of JS as well as their hit record “Ice Cream”. There are certain songs that transport R&B listeners back to the early 2000’s and “Ice Cream” is one of them. We also discuss their duet with The Isley Brothers “Busted” going viral on Tik Tok over the last few years. Lastly we talk about Kim’s current endeavors which includes touring with Usher for his “Past Present Future” tour.