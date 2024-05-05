Lalah Hathaway Releases New Single “So In Love”

Check out the brand new single from R&B icon Lalah Hathaway called “So In Love”.

This is the first official single from her upcoming studio album called “Vantablack. Lalah’s upcoming eighth studio album is set to be released on June 14th, 2024 via Hathaway Entertainment/SRG-ILS Group. Lalah adds about the new song:

“”So In Love” was written by Philip Beaudreau and I a couple years ago with the intention to pitch it, but we loved it so much and decided to sit with it for a while. I’ve recently added it to my show and it’s one of the most beloved pieces that we perform. “So In Love” has such a vibe and like a lot of the work i do, it explores some of the more non traditional ideas about love, and self love. The video does this on a grand scale!.”

As we prepare for the release of the upcoming album, music lovers abroad will be taken on a magical ride of this new Lalah Hathaway era, as she will be treating them with a new music every other week leading up to the release of “Vantablack”. She adds: