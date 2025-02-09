Lalah Hathaway Releases Phil Beaudreau Remix Of Single “No Lie”

During 2024, musical legend Lalah Hathaway released her latest standout album “VANTABLACK”.

She’s now gearing up to released a special “Expansion Pack” companion to the album, which will see her release a series of remixes from the project through the Spring.

The first offering is the Phil Beaudreau remix of her hit single “No Lie” featuring Michael McDonald.

The album version of the single was nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. The album “VANTABLACK” was also nominated for Best R&B Album.