Lalah Hathaway Signs With SRG/ILS Group To Release Upcoming Album

The SRG/ILS Group is adding to their impressive list of R&B/Soul talent with the announcement of the signing of the legendary Lalah Hathaway.

Lalah Hathaway is a 5x GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter and producer and 10-time nominee. She is undeniably music royalty. Lalah’s music transcends genre – from R&B ballads to pop standards and soulful jazz – she has collaborated with today’s top hitmakers, including Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, Robert Glasper, and Esperanza Spalding. Lalah draws upon her God-given talent, experiences, and expertise to create some of the most memorable songs in R&B and Jazz.

“Lalah Hathaway is perhaps the finest vocalist on the planet, period! We welcome her with open arms to the SRG/ILS Group. Expect greatness!” – Claude Villani, CEO The SRG/ILS Group

Lalah Hathaway’s long-awaited follow up to her 2018 Grammy nominated album Honestly is currently being completed for release in early 2024.