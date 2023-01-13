LaTocha (from Xscape) Signs With Motown Gospel To Release Upcoming Album

LaTocha of the legendary group Xscape has just announced that she’s signed a deal with Motown Gospel to release her upcoming spiritual album. The agreement is in partnership with her own label Made Girl Music.

She adds about the new deal:

“It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music. It has been my foundation, and that is very evident, even when I sing R&B music. I can’t escape that.”

For the powerhouse songstress, the interplay of music and faith began at Mt. Olive Church of God in Holiness, in her hometown of College Park, GA. She leaned on that foundation even as she became a household name in one of the biggest girl groups in R&B history.

LaTocha is readying her debut inspirational project, slated for release this year.