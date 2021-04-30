LaTocha Scott (of Xscape) Releases New Single “Full Time Love”

Singer LaTocha Scott-Bivens from the legendary group Xscape has just released her new solo single called “Full Time Love”.

She adds about the background on the song:

“I wrote this song at a time in my life when I was searching for an unfailing love; one without an expiration and I found it in God.”

“Full Time Love” is a new offering from her upcoming solo album “The Invitation” which is expected to release soon.

The new song also serves to lead into the upcoming epic Verzuz battle between her group Xscape and SWV. That will take place on May 8th.

LaTocha also recently released her first self-published book called “Latocha’s Planted Lifestyle”. It details her favorite vegan recipes.

We last got a new solo single from LaTocha back in 2019 with “Six4”.