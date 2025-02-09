Ledisi Releases New Single “Love You Too”

Check out the brand new single from R&B superstar Ledisi called “Love You Too”.

The new soulful song highlights her rich, emotive vocals and timeless sound. The song was written and produced by Ledisi and longtime collaborator Rex Rideout and exudes an intimate vibe while still delivering the signature R&B essence Ledisi is known for.

Also out now is a music video for the song which perfectly complements the song’s heartfelt tone. Directed by Ron T. Young, the video is shot with understated elegance, the visuals capture Ledisi in serene and reflective moments, showcasing her effortless charisma and authentic connection to her music.

The new release comes just days before Ledisi takes center stage at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, where she will deliver a historic performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the pregame ceremony. This marks only the third live rendition of the anthem at the Super Bowl.