Legendary Producer Salaam Remi Releases “Do It for the Culture 2” Compilation (Stream)

Legendary producer Salaam Remi has been letting loose songs from his vault for the better part of the past few years now. He officially wraps up his latest batch of releases from the prior year into the “Do It For the Culture 2” compilation.

Included on the project are previously unreleased gems he helped create featuring the likes of Nas, Amy Whinehouse, Akon, Gallant, Jimmy Cozier, Busta Rhymes, Miguel, James Fauntleroy, and many more. This is the follow up to the original “Do It For the Culture” compilation which he put out in 2017.

In case you missed it, Salaam joined us for an interview on a recent edition of our SoulBack R&B Podcast to discuss his latest release.