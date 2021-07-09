Legendary Production Duo Jam & Lewis Release “Volume One” (Album Stream)

The legendary production duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis have just released their debut album “Jam & Lewis: Volume 1”. The project is jam packed with R&B royalty as there are features from Usher, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Babyface, Toni Braxton and more.

The project includes the previously released singles “Til I Found You” featuring Sounds of Blackness, “He Don’t Know Nothin Bout It” featuring Babyface, and “Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin’ My Heart)” with Mariah Carey.

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis have been creating hits for &RB since the early 1980’s and it doesn’t look like they’ll be stopping anytime soon as this project is packed with quality from beginning to end.