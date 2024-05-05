Leigh-Anne Releases New Single “Forbidden Fruit”

R&B sensation Leigh-Anne has just dropped her new single “Forbidden Fruit”.

On the sultry new song, the singer/songwriter surrenders to the throes of lust and temptation

“Forbidden Fruit” continues to perfectly showcase Leigh-Anne’s artistry and sonic direction as she continues her breakout as a solo artist. Produced by Albert Hype and written by Leigh-Anne, alongside J Kash and Nija, the track is the second to be lifted from an upcoming collection of songs.

Leigh-Anne explains about the song:

“I wrote ‘Forbidden Fruit’ at a writing camp in Miami, and it’s actually about how André and I met. This one gives me sweaty, sultry, reggae dance vibes. The way the beat drops makes me so excited to bring this one to the stage.”

The new song and previously released single “Stealin Love” are part of an upcoming collection of songs Leigh-Anne created whilst working on her debut album.