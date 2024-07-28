LeToya Luckett To Star In Lifetime Original Movie “I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead”

R&B star LeToya Luckett is set to star in the upcoming Lifetime original movie “I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead” which will premiere on Saturday, August 3rd at 8 PM EST.

The movie is based on the novel “Unmissing” by bestselling author Minka Kent. In addition to LeToya Luckett, the new thriller will also star Sherilyn Allen, Jamall Johnson, and Angela “Blac Chyna” White.

“I Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead” centers on beautiful wife and expectant mother Lola Winters (Sherilyn Allen) who seems to have it all—the big house, a dashing husband Leo Winters (Jamall Johnson), and a thriving restaurant business. But Lola’s seemingly perfect life is interrupted when a ghost from the past Tori (LeToya Luckett) suddenly shows up at her doorstep in search of her husband Leo, after having gone missing for years and being declared dead. Tensions rise and lives are turned upside down as Tori’s unexpected return leaves everyone questioning her motives and why she hasn’t gone to the police.