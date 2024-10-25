Liét Releases New EP “Been Here Before” (Stream)

East London R&B newcomer Liét has just unveiled her new EP “Been Here Before”. This includes the lead single “Just a Girl” via Graduation Records.

Exploring the intricacies of modern-day dating, this 7-track EP marks a new creative era for the singer-songwriter as she bares all through her unrivalled lyricism.

She explains about the EP:

“I wrote this project as a way to express what I was feeling and going through whilst making sense of it all. These records are all personal experiences and ironically recurring cycles that I know a lot of people can relate to and have been in before, so my hope is for my music to speak to them and that they feel seen when they hear it.”

Hailing from the heart of East London, singer-songwriter Liét is a multi-genre artist of East African descent rooted in R&B, whose sound captivates those who lean into her world. With a seasoned background in songwriting and lending her luscious vocals to other artists, Liét is stepping into a new creative era with the release of her debut EP.