Listen To Aaliyah’s “One in a Million” Album (Stream)

It’s been a minute since we received any news about Aaliyah’s discography, but that all changed recently as Barry Hankerson announced that he would be putting all of the Blackground Records catalog on streaming platforms.

The first release is Aaliyah’s second album “One In A Million” which came out originally in 1996. This album is an important piece of R&B history as it changed the sound of R&B at that time thanks to Timbaland and Missy Elliott’s songwriting and production. The dynamic duo worked on the bulk of this album including the hit singles “One In A Million’ and “4 Page Letter”. Other songs included on this project include the Diane Warren written ballad “The One I Gave My Heart To” and the Slick Rick collaboration “Got To Give It Up”. There is also a bonus song on this album which is the remix of “Hot Like Fire”.

The rest of Blackground’s catalog will come out as follows:

Aaliyah – One in a Million – August 20th, 2021

Aaliyah – Aaliyah – September 10th, 2021

Aaliyah – I Care 4 U & Ultimate Compilation – October 8th, 2021

Timbaland & Magoo – Welcome To Our World, Indecent Proposal, Under Construction II – August 27th, 2021

Timbaland – Tim’s Bio, Life From Da Bassment – August 27th, 2021

Romeo Must Die Soundtrack – September 3rd 2021

Exit Wounds Soundtrack – September 3rd, 2021

Tank – Force of Nature, One Man, Sex, Love & Pain – September 17th, 2021

JoJo – JoJo & The High Road – September 24th, 2021

Toni Braxton – Libra – October 1st, 2021