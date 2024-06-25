Lizzen Taps Keith Sweat For The Remix Of Her Single “Right & Wrong”

Emerging R&B talent Lizzen adds the legendary Keith Sweat to the remix of her hit single “Right & Wrong”.

Lizzen is set to release her debut album “On The Bus” this year.

She also just finished a tour with Kountry Wayne, and is set to perform on a few of Jacquees’s, Robin Thicke’s & Keith Sweat’s upcoming tour dates. She made a name for herself collaborating with Trina on “Audacity”, Robin Thicke on “Why (Remix)”, and Jacquees on “Audacity (Remix)”.

Hailing from Akron, OH, Lizzen began her musical journey singing in at the age of 5. In middle school, she was inspired by the show, “Making The Band”, to start writing her own music. By age 12, she was fully hooked and wrote music whenever she had the chance.