Lokre Tributes Immigrant Mothers On Empowering New Single “Something From Nothing”

Spiritually grounded R&B singer/songwriter Lokre has just released her brand new single “Something From Nothing”, along with a visual for the track.

The song is framed by warm memories of childhood in sentimental nostalgia, showing the sensitivity and empowerment of immigrant motherhood in this emotional, crooning reflection. Lokre adds about the song:

“She sacrificed and endured a lot for me to be afforded the life I have. The song bounces like the waves I imagine carried her from Trinidad & Tobago, and her mother’s mother from India. I hope it serves as a celebration of resilience and possibility for anyone who shares that story or feels like they’re starting over.”

The song is set to be included on the upcoming debut album “Elizabeth” from the Toronto based artist.