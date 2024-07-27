Louis York Releases New Single “Have A Little Light” Featuring Gramps Morgan

Musical duo Louis York (Claude Kelly & Chuck Harmony) has just released their new single “Have A Little Light” featuring Gramps Morgan.

This vibrant and uplifting track is the fourth single from their highly anticipated sophomore album, Songs With Friends, set to release on August 30.

“Have A Little Light” was written by Louis York and Gramps Morgan. The song is a beacon of hope and positivity designed to uplift and inspire listeners. The song encourages everyone to embrace their inner light and spread joy to those around them.

Along with the release of the song is an accompanying visual which was directed by Fernando Hevia. The music video was shot in the beautiful landscapes of St. Thomas, Jamaica. The video is also a homecoming for Claude Kelly as he reunites with his Jamaican roots. He adds:

“This song is the heart and soul of our new album, Songs With Friends.” Gramps Morgan is one of the first people we met when we relocated to Nashville, and we knew right away it would lead to something big.” He goes on to say, “‘Have A Little Light’ is a call to action to focus on the bright side of life. On a personal note, this song has allowed me to return home to my Jamaican roots, and I couldn’t be more proud!”

Stay tuned for more as we approach the upcoming album.