Louis York and Anthony Hamilton have just released the visual for their dynamic collaboration of the song “Alone A Lot”.

The visual finds Louis York (Claude Kelly & Chuck Harmony) along with Hamilton in the studio for a live performance of the song accompanied by a full band.

The song is set to be included on the group’s upcoming album “Songs with Friends”. Also featured on the project will be PJ Morton, Lalah Hathaway, Chris Daughtry, Tamia, Breland, and more.