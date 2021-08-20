Lucky Daye Joins Earth, Wind & Fire For a Remake of “Can’t Hide Love”

Lucky Daye links up with iconic R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire for a reimagined version of their timeless hit “Can’t Hide Love”, titled “You Want My Love”. The new version of the song was produced by Babyface who also adds his guitar performance to the production.

Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire adds about the track:

“I am super hyped about this all-star collaboration – Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye, and Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds producing. It was an honor to join forces with these two superstars, and I truly believe we’ve created a winner all the way.”

Babyface goes on to add:

“This project has been fantastic to work on. We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky’s unique voice and musical style, while still honoring the original.”

Finally, Lucky Daye shares:

“When I first got the call, I flipped. Artists like me only dream of moments like this. I’m honored to be a part of the Earth, Wind & Fire legacy. I love these guys, man.”

2021 marks the 45th anniversary of the chart topping single which originally released on Earth, Wind & Fire’s double-live album “Gratitude” in 1975.