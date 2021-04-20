Luther Vandross Celebrated by Google with a Video Doodle of his 70th Birthday

The legendary Luther Vandross has been gone for many years now, but his legacy continues to be celebrated.

Google has just launched a new video Doodle on their site in honor of his 70th birthday today. The Doodle was created in collaboration with Atlanta-based guest artist and animator, Sam Bass.

The unique visual is set to perhaps his most recognized song “Never Too Much”. The video takes us through a happy day in the life of Luther Vandross in his hometown of NYC.

The Vandross family adds:

“It is a true reflection of Luther Vandross’s musical legacy around the world to be honored by Google with an animated video Doodle that fittingly captures the joy Luther has brought the world. Luther made each of his songs about one simple, universal subject—love; an emotion and feeling common to the human experience no matter who you are, where you’re from or what you look like. No one else has expressed this emotion, in song, at the level Luther did for over 35 years. To have Google broadcast that around the world is a wonderful showcase of his immeasurable talent.”

Take a moment today to celebrate the timeless music of Luther Vandross!