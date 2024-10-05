Lyfe Jennings Releases A Re-Imagined Version Of His Hit Single “Must Be Nice”

Veteran R&B singer Lyfe Jennings is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut album “Lyfe 268-192” with a re-imagined version of the hit single “Must Be Nice”, as well as a self directed video to accompany the song.

The new release will all fall under the leadership of his new business endeavor, “A.O.U (Artist Owned Umbrella),” an ode to his recognizable, signature artist tag, and a new way to support independent artists in their creative endeavors.

The R&B sensation & pioneer is back with a new story to tell, and he has more experience, knowledge, and passion than ever to put at the forefront of his artistic vision., as he prepares to unveil new musical projects, “The Coin: Heads R&B (Six Pack EP Volume 2)” and “The Coin: Tails Hip-Hop (Six Pack EP Volume 3).”

The reimagined version of the classic as the “A.O.U” version brings back the same nostalgia that appealed to previous listeners, while providing an even more soulful and serene edition to the heartfelt track that helped the R&B icon rise to acclaimed fame.

Along with “Must Be Nice (A.O.U),” Lyfe will also be releasing the new single “Tell Me (A.O.U)” on 10/18.

Lyfe’s brand new series of children’s books, “Adventures of Lyfe,” will make an educational debut the same week as the new singles, providing an additional cushion of joy on top of an already exciting series of innovative new drops.

This new era of Lyfe Jennings is all about Lyfe, and the creative visions he wants to exemplify to his audiences. Self-directed, every move of his is solely tied to his creativity and endless commitment to his vision. The brand new video for “Must Be Nice (A.O.U)” implores viewers and listeners, and brings together emotion tied with nostalgic references from the past, in an effort to cater to past audiences while engaging with new listeners.