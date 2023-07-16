Mahalia Releases Sophomore Album “IRL” (Stream)

R&B star Mahalia has just released her long awaited sophomore album “IRL”.

The British musician uses the project to effortlessly condense a number of disparate styles and genres into music that thrillingly flexes between the gaps in Pop, Soul, and R&B. “IRL” serves as a bold, brave, and courageous leap forward from her debut album “Love and Compromise”.

“IRL” includes previously released singles “Terms & Conditions,” “Ready,” and “Cheat featuring pop powerhouse JoJo. Features on the album include the likes of Stormzy, Joyce Wrice, Destin Conrad, Kojey Radical, and more. She adds about the album:

“This is a real reflection of the journeys I’ve had, what actually happened, and a celebration of everyone who got me there. There are names and family members I mention because it all helped in shaping who I am. I’m so proud of this album, and so proud of how much I challenged myself to just let those stories out.”

Mahalia has also announced a UK and European Tour for the end of 2023. The “In Real Life Tour” begins in Leeds on October 8th and concludes in Berlin on November 7th.