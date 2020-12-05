Mariah Carey Links up with Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson for “Oh Santa!”

Legendary singer Mariah Carey links up with fellow musical icons Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson for a recreated version of her holiday song “Oh Santa!”.

The original version of the song released nearly a decade ago in 2010 as part of Mariah’s second ever holiday album “Merry Christmas II You”. It was written and produced by Carey in collaboration with Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox.

The new version of “Oh Santa!” along with Grande and Hudson serves as the lead single from Carey’s second soundtrack album “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”. The intricate music video premiered alongside the single.