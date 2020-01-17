Mariah Carey, The Neptunes & The Isley Brothers Named as 2020 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has just announced their 2020 inductees and the prestigious honor will be given to Mariah Carey, The Neptunes, The Isley Brothers, among others.

This is the 51st Annual Induction and Awards Dinner and it will take place on Thursday, June 11th in NYC. Additional special award honorees will be announced soon.

To qualify for induction, a songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Mariah Carey is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters and the best-selling female artist of all time. Smashing the Billboard Hot 100 number ones, Mariah Carey is the all-time most successful female songwriter in chart history. She has written or co-written 18 of her 19 number one songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and holds the record as the songwriter with the most weeks spent at the number one spot on the chart, counting 77 weeks in total.

Mariah is in an elite group of songwriters to have had four or more number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 from one album, four of which are from her self-titled debut album.

The Isley Brothers started as a vocal trio consisting of brothers O’Kelly Isley Jr, Rudolph Isley and Ronald Isley. first formed in the early ’50s, the Isley Brothers have enjoyed one of the longest, most influential and most diverse careers in the pantheon of popular music. Over the course of more than a half-century of performing, the group’s distinguished history spans not only two generations of Isley siblings, but also massive cultural shifts which heralded their music’s transformation from gritty R & B to Motown soul to blistering fun.

The Isley Brothers have had over 15 #1 singles in the United States Billboard charts, sixteen of their albums charted in the Top 40 and 13 albums have been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum by the RIAA.

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo aka The Neptunes need no introduction. Their massive success over the past two plus decades is nearly unfathomable and their mark on the music industry has been undeniable.