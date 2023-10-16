Mariah The Scientist Releases New Single “From A Woman” + Announces Signing To Epic Records

Check out the brand new single from Atlanta based singer/songwriter Mariah The Scientist called “From a Woman”.

She has also just announced she has signed to Epic Records and will release her first studio album on the label “To Be Eaten Alive” on October 27th.

The song was produced by London On the Track and there is also an accompanying video directed by Leff.

In a plot twist sure to excite Mariah’s audience, the music video also acts as a pseudo-double feature, and pairs with Young Thug’s “From A Man” video.