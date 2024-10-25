Mario Announces Upcoming Album “Glad You Came”

R&B veteran Mario has officially announced his upcoming sixth studio album “Glad You Came”. This will be his first album in over six years, and will release via New Citizen/Epic Records on December 13th.

“Glad You Came” is executive produced by legendary songwriter/producer James Fauntleroy. You can watch the official trailer for the album below.

The announcement follows the release of the lead single “Space” which came out last month. Mario will also be heading out on the “For My Fans Tour” with Mary J. Blige and Ne-Yo in January 2025.

Mario adds about the upcoming album:

“‘Glad You Came’ is an offering, not only an offering to my fans who have been very loyal and patient but to myself and the young 15 year old Mario who always vowed to stay true to what felt authentic”.

Stay tuned for more details on the album as we approach its release.