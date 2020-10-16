Mario Releases Brand New EP “Closer To Mars” (Stream)

R&B star Mario has released his new EP “Closer To Mars”. The project contains the previously released single “Closer” as well as the groovy joint “Mars” which came out earlier this month.

This is the first full project from the talented vocalist since the release of his first independent album “Dancing Shadows” back in 2018.

We interviewed Mario earlier in the year to talk about the direction of his new music and this is what he had to say: