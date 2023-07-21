Mario Releases New Single “Main One” With Lil Wayne and Tyga

R&B singer Mario has released a new version of his song “Main One”. The original version featured Tory Lanez, but it looks like he’s removed him from the song and added Tyga and Lil Wayne. The song is just one of many songs that Mario has released over the last year. Prior to “Main One”, Mario released the Ty Dolla assisted record “Used To Me” as well as “Like Her Too” with Sabrina Claudio.

No word on whether Mario will be dropping a new album anytime soon. However, he most recently announced that he will be hitting the road with R&B stars Ne-Yo and Robin Thicke for the “Champagne and Roses” tour.

CHAMPAGNE AND ROSES TOUR 2023 DATES:

Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sun Sep 10 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Sep 13 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri Sep 15 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun Sep 17 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Mon Sep 18 – Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

Wed Sep 20 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Sep 23 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun Sep 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 27 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Sep 29 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Tue Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre