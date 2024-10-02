Mario Releases New Single “Space”

R&B veteran Mario has just released his new single “Space”.

The new song was produced by James Fauntleroy, with whom Mario has been working a new project with for well over a year. He adds:

“James and I have a similar philosophy when it comes to the love of timeless music. The omnipresence of all of the things that lends itself to the writing process. Our stories, our lives, what we observe and absorb.”

Mario was inspired to create space by the work of Marvin Gaye and Michael Jackson. With a measured tempo adorned by horns and a hint of funk, Mario delivers a robust vocal performance, as he invites love ‘into his space.’

A video to accompany the song is also out now.

Expect to see more performances from Mario’s as he makes his official return to the road to join Mary J. Blige and Ne-Yo on the “For My Fans Tour”. The trek will join three of the most successful R&B artists of their respective eras for a compelling musical ride set to begin in January 2025.