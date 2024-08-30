Marques Houston Releases New Album “The Best Worst Year Ever” (Stream)

R&B veteran Marques Houston has just released his new album “The Best, Worst Year Ever”. This is his eighth solo album overall.

This compelling collection of songs marks Houston’s return to the music scene with a fresh perspective, blending introspective storytelling with his signature smooth sound. “The Best Worst Year Ever” is a deeply personal project for Houston, capturing the highs and lows of a challenging year and transforming them into a powerful musical experience. The album reflects a journey of resilience and self-discovery, showcasing Houston’s growth as an artist and individual. He adds:

“I wanted this album to reflect the tumultuous yet transformative year I went through. It’s about turning adversity into something positive and using music as a means to heal and inspire.”

The project is led by the previously released singles “Admit It”, “Last Drop” and “Cowgirl”.

In conjunction with the album release, Houston has also teased the release of The World of Marques Houston, a two-part documentary addressing the highs and lows of a 30-year career. The documentary will be available exclusively on TUBI this September.