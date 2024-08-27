Marques Houston Releases New Single “Cowgirl”

R&B veteran Marques Houston has just released his new single “Cowgirl”. The track showcases Houston’s signature style while playing on the recent resurgence of country music’s popularity.

Accompanying the sensual single is a music video directed by Chris Stokes. The video sees Houston return to his dancer roots, executing a complex line dance that’s gaining momentum on TikTok as the next challenge.

“Cowgirl” blends Houston’s smooth R&B vibe with a contemporary twist.

Marques Houston has also announced that his new album “The Best, Worst Year Ever” will release on August 30th. The album reflects a transformative year for Houston, filled with personal and professional highs and lows.