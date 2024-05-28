Marques Houston Returns With New Single “Last Drop”

R&B veteran Marques Houston is back with his brand new single “Last Drop”.

The song combines the emotion and melody of Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk”, while also being a uniquely Marques Houston expression.

The new single is a return to the signature blend of smooth vocals, compelling lyrics, and infectious beats that we’ve come to know Marques Houston for.

Also out now is a visual to accompany the song which was directed by Chris Stokes. This is his first offering since he released the single “Admit It” earlier this year.

Now “Last Drop” represents a new chapter in Houston’s musical journey, offering listeners a fresh perspective on love, passion, and desire. He adds:

“I’m thrilled to share ‘Last Drop’ with my fans. This song is deeply personal to me, and I hope it connects with listeners on a profound level. It’s about savoring every moment and giving your all in love, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Stay tuned for more later this year from Marques Houston.