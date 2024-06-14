Marsha Ambrosius Releases New Song “Greedy”

Marsha Ambrosius gives us another taste of her upcoming album with the new song “Greedy”.

Accompanied by string and horn sections, she gives a genre-bending, tour de force vocal performance, gliding between scat, hip- hop, jazz and R&B as she weaves the tale of a tumultuous relationship

Dr. Dre and Ambrosius produced the track with Erik “Blu2th” Griggs and Focus… The song nods to Leon Russell’s “This Masquerade” and OutKast’s “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” and incorporates a sample of “Abm_analogic 145bpm” by Jeff Baranowski and Luke Milano.

The upcoming album “CASABLANCO” is presented and produced by Dr. Dre, and will arrive on June 28th.