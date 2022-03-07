Mary J. Blige Announces Her First Ever “Strength Of A Woman” Festival

Legendary Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige has just announced the inaugural “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” in partnership with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban. The festival will take place in Atlanta, Georgia and include three days full of music, comedy and community building events from May 6th – 8th, 2022.

The event is intentionally being held during Mother’s Day weekend and is curated for and by women in the cultural hotbed of Atlanta. This multi-touchpoint festival, which focuses on Music, Wellness, Tech, Beauty, and Financial Literacy is the evolution of Blige’s life’s mission and purpose. She adds:

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry. Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength. We felt like after two years of being inside and having to endure so much, that this was the type of experience that people, especially women, deserved” stated Blige. “I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career. I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”

The festival is the idea of Blige, and her partners Nicole Jackson, Vice President of MJB Inc., and Marketing Guru Ashaunna Ayars of The Ayars Agency. They’ve assembled a team of women to lead every arm of the festival from production to communications, an effort that echoes the purpose and vision of the festival.

The festival is the first of its kind to have women not only as the performing acts, but as the decision-makers behind the scenes.

Fans can expect performances by Mary J. Blige and special guests including Chaka Khan, City Girls, Ella Mai, and Queen Naija, and more, hosted by Kenny Burns.

LINEUP:

Friday, May 6th

COMEDY SHOW at Buckhead Theater

Ms. Pat, Wanda, Just Nesh, Erica Duchess

FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT (Night 1) at Tabernacle Atlanta

Kiana Ledè, Emotional Oranges, Rubi Rose, Inayah, MK XYZ, Omerettá the Great

Saturday, May 7th

SUMMIT at The Gathering Spot ATL

SATURDAY NIGHT CONCERT (Night 2) at State Farm Arena

Mary J. Blige & Friends, Chaka Khan, City Girls, Special Guest Ella Mai, Special Guests Xscape, Queen Naija, Baby Tate, Omerettá the Great

Sunday, May 8th

Mother’s Day Brunch at City Winery

Kierra Sheard, Le’Andria Johnson

**Lineup subject to change