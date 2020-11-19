Mary J. Blige Covers Wham!’s “Last Christmas”

Legendary singer Mary J. Blige has been known to give us some timeless holiday music over the years. Her cover of Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” and her original song “Christmas in the City” immediately come to mind.

Blige now returns with another classic rendition, this time with a recreation of Wham!’s 1984 hit “Last Christmas”. The song itself has been covered many times over the years, but the legendary Mary J. Blige always knows how to make a song her own.

The singer recorded the song as part of the Amazon Originals “Yuletide soundtrack” and you can hear it exclusively through there.

It’s also cool to see Blige take on a George Michael song. You may remember she once collaborated with the late artist many years ago on a cover of “As” by Stevie Wonder.