Mary J. Blige Extends Partnership With Lifetime To Executive Produce Upcoming Movies

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige has just announced that she will return to Lifetime to Executive Produce several new original movies.

The first of those is set to debut in 2025 as part of the network’s latest Voices of a Lifetime movie slate. Inspired by Mary J. Blige’s best-selling hit “Family Affair”, the film continues Kendra and Ben’s epic love story from Lifetime’s 2023 fan favorite’s movies Mary J. Blige’s Real Love and Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman.

Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair (working title) starts production this month with Ajiona Alexus and Da’Vinchi returning to reprise their roles as Kendra and Ben in the third installment of their story.

The love story of Kendra (Ajiona Alexus) and Ben (Da’Vinchi) began when 18-year-old Kendra set off on her own for the first time at an HBCU where she found herself falling hard for Ben. After discovering the meaning of “real love” and then leaving Ben behind to pursue her dreams Kendra becomes a successful photographer. When Ben unexpectedly comes back into her life, she is forced to a crisis point and must dig deep to find her “strength” and accept Ben’s love.

Executive producers Jordan Davis and John Davis of Davis Entertainment return to helm Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair (wt). Jordan recently produced The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige, featuring Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Taraji P. Henson and Jordan’s known for producing Lifetime’s highly-rated film, Love You to Death, inspired by the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Mary J. Blige also serves as an executive producer through her own production banner, Blue Butterfly along with Bruce Miller and Milana Edwards-Brooks as co-producers. In June 2023 Mary J. Blige’s Real Love and Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman captivated Lifetime viewers.

Mary’s proven track record of resonating with Lifetime’s audiences, also includes her work executive producing Lifetime’s top-rated original movie of 2020, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel –alongside fellow EPs Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott.

(Mary J. Blige photo credit: Will Sterling)