Mary J. Blige Introduces New Group WanMor From Her Beautiful Life Productions Label With New Single “Every Pretty Girl In The City”

Mary J. Blige introduces us to the new boy group WanMor from her Beautiful Life Productions Label in partnership with 300 Entertainment.

They release the song “Every Pretty Girl In The City” which is the debut release from Blige’s latest endeavor and the lead single off WanMor’s debut EP, set to release this Fall.

Alongside the empowering lead single comes a vibrant video with charming choreography that showcases the unique personalities and zest of each boys. “Every Pretty Girl In The City is a celebration of all girls in every city whose ‘pretty’ shines from the inside out”, add WanMor.

Blige also adds about the group:

“There’s been so much conversation about the state of R&B, and the next generation of R&B artists. This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul and that sound remains in our DNA. When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are IT! Supporting and cultivating true R&B talent is why I started Beautiful Life Productions, and I couldn’t be more proud to do this with these young men.”

WanMor are bred from South Jersey and are comprised of real-life brothers, Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco. Ranging in age from 12-18, the boys have spent the last five years honing their craft while doing large-scale performances across the country, including venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Staples Center.

They are the first act signed to Mary J. Blige’s 300 Entertainment imprint, Beautiful Life Productions, Inc, so stay tuned for much more.